S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Cut by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,071 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 392,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 54,501 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total value of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,890 shares in the company, valued at $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

Shares of SPGI traded down $15.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $364.06. 1,358,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,930. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

