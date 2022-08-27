Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Short Interest Down 46.6% in August

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 46.6% from the July 31st total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 344,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sovos Brands news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 43,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $631,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,466.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,432.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,848,000 shares of company stock worth $131,798,780 in the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOVO remained flat at $15.40 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -42.78. Sovos Brands has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $197.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.60 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sovos Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

