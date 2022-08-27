Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Shares of SO opened at $78.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.31. Southern has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Southern will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,002,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $995,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Southern by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 215,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,401,000 after buying an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,030,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,415,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 199,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

