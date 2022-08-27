Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sotherly Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 million, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.68.
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.
