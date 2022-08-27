Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.
About Sotherly Hotels
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sotherly Hotels (SOHOB)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.