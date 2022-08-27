Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Sotherly Hotels stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.75. 1,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,881. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.20. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06.

About Sotherly Hotels

(Get Rating)

See Also

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

