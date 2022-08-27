SOLVE (SOLVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.20 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SOLVE has a total market cap of $25.18 million and approximately $5.20 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00055688 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SOLVE Coin Profile

SOLVE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.