Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Down 31.7% in August

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,600 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the July 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 212.6% during the first quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,646,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 121.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 550,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 301,931 shares in the last quarter. Empery Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Soleno Therapeutics alerts:

Soleno Therapeutics Price Performance

SLNO stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.92. The company had a trading volume of 375,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,672. The company has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $14.55.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.15. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome, which is being evaluated in an ongoing Phase III clinical development program.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Soleno Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soleno Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.