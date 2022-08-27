Solana Market Cap Hits $11.01 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $11.01 billion and $958.69 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $31.50 or 0.00157345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003980 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128472 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086935 BTC.

Solana Profile

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 349,381,414 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

