Solana Market Cap Hits $11.01 Billion (SOL)

Solana (SOL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Solana has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Solana has a total market capitalization of $11.01 billion and $958.69 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for about $31.50 or 0.00157345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,021.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005044 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003980 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002554 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00128472 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032532 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00086935 BTC.
Solana Profile
Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 511,616,946 coins and its circulating supply is 349,381,414 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Solana
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
