SNS Financial Group LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,048,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,360,000 after buying an additional 137,304 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 110,840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 594,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,272,000 after buying an additional 13,272 shares in the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $315,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,868.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,673. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $40.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.