SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $76.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.