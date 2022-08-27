SNS Financial Group LLC Sells 134 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $137.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

