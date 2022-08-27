SNS Financial Group LLC Makes New $237,000 Investment in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SQM. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 11,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,523.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 369,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,600,000 after purchasing an additional 355,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.0 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SQM. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.