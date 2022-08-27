Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,214,700 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the July 31st total of 11,858,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,735.3 days.

SNMRF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Snam from €5.80 ($5.92) to €5.40 ($5.51) in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.07.

OTCMKTS:SNMRF remained flat at $5.02 during trading hours on Friday. Snam has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $6.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

