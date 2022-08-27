Smith Moore & CO. Sells 189 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.44.

NEE stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.06. 7,990,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,689,123. The stock has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

