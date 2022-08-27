Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 186,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,924,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,912,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,975,000 after buying an additional 135,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $68.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,327. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.93 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81.

