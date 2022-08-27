Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 1,019 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 31,573 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 227,699 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 63,827 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12,534.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 226,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,754,000 after acquiring an additional 224,249 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,780 shares of company stock valued at $19,314,900. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.90. 5,440,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,473,692. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $101.24 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.94.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.25%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.