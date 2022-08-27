Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,318 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

VEA stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.14. 12,140,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,717,965. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.54.

