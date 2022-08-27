Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up about 1.4% of Smith Moore & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,420.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. 403,609 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.00. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

