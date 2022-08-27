Smith Moore & CO. Buys 6,452 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after acquiring an additional 246,478 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,812,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,029,000 after acquiring an additional 268,150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of VTI traded down $6.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,550,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,283. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

