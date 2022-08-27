Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 4,983 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 398.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $10.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $246.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,111. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.