Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $886.66

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 886.66 ($10.71) and traded as high as GBX 947 ($11.44). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 927 ($11.20), with a volume of 70,803 shares traded.

Smart Metering Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30,733.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 888.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 829.03.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

