SLM Solutions Group AG (OTCMKTS:SLGRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SLM Solutions Group AG (OTCMKTS:SLGRF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the July 31st total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of SLM Solutions Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

SLM Solutions Group Stock Performance

Shares of SLGRF stock remained flat at 11.90 during trading on Friday. SLM Solutions Group has a 12 month low of 10.07 and a 12 month high of 11.90.

About SLM Solutions Group

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany, the Asia/Pacific, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Business and After Sales Business. The Machine Business segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines and peripheral equipment for selective laser melting.

