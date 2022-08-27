Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA) Short Interest Update

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the July 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Skydeck Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SKYA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,630. Skydeck Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skydeck Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Skydeck Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 63,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition by 39,048.9% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 90,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 90,203 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in shares of Skydeck Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,372,000.

Skydeck Acquisition Company Profile

Skydeck Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Providence, Rhode Island.

