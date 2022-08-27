SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

Shares of SITIY stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $25.84. The stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. SITC International has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.67.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, provides integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

