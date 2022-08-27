Sio Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)

Sio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) by 193.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,960 shares during the quarter. Inhibrx makes up approximately 1.6% of Sio Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INBX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Inhibrx by 90.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Inhibrx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INBX traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 278,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,000. The company has a market capitalization of $767.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.01. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INBX. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

