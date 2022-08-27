Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Short Interest Up 283.3% in August

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,000 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the July 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLVTF remained flat at $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. 32,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,983. Silver Tiger Metals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35.

About Silver Tiger Metals

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, zinc, and lead deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

