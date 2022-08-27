Short Interest in Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF) Increases By 33.5%

Zealand Pharma A/S (OTCMKTS:ZLDPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,035,900 shares, a growth of 33.5% from the July 31st total of 775,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,453.0 days.

Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.78. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $698.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.67.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

