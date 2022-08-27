Short Interest in Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Drops By 58.9%

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a drop of 58.9% from the July 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Z Stock Down 4.5 %

Z stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.97. Z has a 12-month low of $5.38 and a 12-month high of $14.97.

About Z

Z Holdings Corporation engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company focuses on shopping and reuse businesses. It also offers membership, e-commerce, and payment-related services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Z Holdings Corporation operates as a subsidiary of A Holdings Corporation.

