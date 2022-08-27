Short Interest in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Expands By 2,430.0%

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, an increase of 2,430.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,940. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth $546,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 160,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

