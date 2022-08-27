Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Increases By 2,400.0%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
West Japan Railway Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.
About West Japan Railway
