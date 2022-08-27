Short Interest in West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Increases By 2,400.0%

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

West Japan Railway Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WJRYY stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. West Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $33.08 and a 12-month high of $56.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

About West Japan Railway

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

