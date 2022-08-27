Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rises By 33.3%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on VWAGY shares. HSBC raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($275.51) to €280.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.67.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $18.26 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Volkswagen ( OTCMKTS:VWAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.14). Volkswagen had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $74.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

