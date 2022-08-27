Short Interest in Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rises By 33.3%

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,500 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 31st total of 267,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 550,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on VWAGY shares. HSBC raised Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Volkswagen from €270.00 ($275.51) to €280.00 ($285.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Volkswagen from €280.00 ($285.71) to €230.00 ($234.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Volkswagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.67.
Volkswagen Stock Performance
Shares of VWAGY opened at $18.26 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $16.80 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.61.
Volkswagen Company Profile
Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.
