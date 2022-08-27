Short Interest in UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Decreases By 40.5%

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,562,400 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the July 31st total of 4,305,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 640.6 days.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $8.18 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

