Short Interest in Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Rises By 35.2%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,700 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 31st total of 1,339,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of UNPSF stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. Uni-President China has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.85.

Get Uni-President China alerts:

About Uni-President China

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.