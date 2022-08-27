Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Increases By 566.7%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the July 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

TuanChe Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,481. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a market cap of $52.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.13. TuanChe has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $3.95.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

