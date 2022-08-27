Short Interest in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Declines By 31.2%

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the July 31st total of 4,710,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Tronox Price Performance

TROX stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.38. 549,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,231. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Tronox has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Tronox had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.97%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.55%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $48,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,564.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,879,000 after purchasing an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Tronox by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,384,000 after acquiring an additional 219,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tronox by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tronox from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

Featured Stories

