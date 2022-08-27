Short Interest in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW) Grows By 42.9%

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Troika Media Group Stock Up 44.1 %

TRKAW stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 38,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,857. Troika Media Group has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Troika Media Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Troika Media Group stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKAW – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,864 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Troika Media Group were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

