Short Interest in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Grows By 37.6%

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 955,500 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the July 31st total of 694,500 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.7 days.

TravelCenters of America Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TA stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.28. 75,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,553. The firm has a market cap of $864.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $3.23. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 15.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of TravelCenters of America

A number of analysts have weighed in on TA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TravelCenters of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the 1st quarter valued at $8,585,000. Saltoro Capital LP lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 111,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 275,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 82,786 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

