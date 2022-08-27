Short Interest in Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF) Declines By 86.7%

Thinkific Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:THNCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 78.0 days.

Thinkific Labs Price Performance

Shares of THNCF stock remained flat at $1.29 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.18. Thinkific Labs has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on THNCF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Thinkific Labs from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Thinkific Labs from C$7.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Thinkific Labs Company Profile

Thinkific Labs Inc develops, markets, and supports cloud-based platform in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform enables entrepreneurs and established businesses to create, market, sell, and deliver online courses and other learning products. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

