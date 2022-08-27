Short Interest in The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Expands By 417.3%

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, an increase of 417.3% from the July 31st total of 68,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,533.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Star Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

EHGRF remained flat at $2.00 on Friday. 73 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.30. The Star Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $2.00.

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

