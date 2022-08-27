Short Interest in The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) Expands By 300.0%

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shizuoka Bank Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHZUY remained flat at $60.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 106. Shizuoka Bank has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $85.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $67.05.

Shizuoka Bank Company Profile

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd., a regional bank, provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. The Banking Operations segment consist of the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions.

