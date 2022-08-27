Short Interest in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW) Declines By 79.8%

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGDW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 79.8% from the July 31st total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of GFGDW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,536. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10. Growth for Good Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Growth for Good Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFGDW. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition by 562.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 517,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439,699 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,985,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

About Growth for Good Acquisition

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on inclusive and environmentally sustainable companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

