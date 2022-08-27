Short Interest in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Expands By 40.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the July 31st total of 942,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TaskUs Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ TASK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 652,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,712. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.
TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TaskUs by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TaskUs by 31.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,040,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,268,000 after buying an additional 734,156 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TaskUs (TASK)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.