Short Interest in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Expands By 40.1%

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the July 31st total of 942,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TaskUs Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ TASK traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.76. 652,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,712. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $34.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TaskUs by 1.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,158,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,744 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in TaskUs by 31.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,040,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,268,000 after buying an additional 734,156 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TaskUs by 47.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,250,000 after buying an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in TaskUs by 9.7% in the first quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,382,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in TaskUs by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,482,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,034,000 after buying an additional 194,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

