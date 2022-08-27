Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Decreases By 85.6%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 85.6% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Singapore Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Singapore Airlines stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.55. 79,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,854. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. Singapore Airlines has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $8.35.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, offers passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. The company operates through Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation, and SIAEC segments.

