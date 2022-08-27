Short Interest in Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM) Drops By 37.5%

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCRM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the July 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCRM. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $480,000.

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Screaming Eagle Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 701,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.63. Screaming Eagle Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

About Screaming Eagle Acquisition

Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

