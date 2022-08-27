Short Interest in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB) Drops By 30.0%

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SANB remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Friday. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANB. Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $196,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I by 5.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000.

About Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

