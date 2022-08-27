Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Declines By 30.4%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 703,200 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the July 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.45. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $51.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Natural

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.51%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $76,423.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWN. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

