Short Interest in Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW) Declines By 29.6%

Model Performance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MPACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Model Performance Acquisition Stock Up 38.3 %

Model Performance Acquisition stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. Model Performance Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.90.

