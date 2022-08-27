Short Interest in Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Rises By 4,400.0%

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 4,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance

Metallurgical Co. of China stock remained flat at $3.74 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 715. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.15. Metallurgical Co. of China has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $4.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

Metallurgical Co. of China Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.1833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. Metallurgical Co. of China’s payout ratio is 15.13%.

About Metallurgical Co. of China

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

