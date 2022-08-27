Short Interest in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) Declines By 81.3%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Media Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 28.4% during the first quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 5,180,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,341,000 after buying an additional 1,146,385 shares during the last quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,667,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 95,811 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 113.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,568,000 after purchasing an additional 834,815 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 55.8% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,396,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 22.6% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 217,070 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Media Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LMACA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. 45,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.90. Liberty Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.73.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.