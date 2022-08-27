Short Interest in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Drops By 52.0%

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landcadia Holdings IV

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings IV alerts:

Landcadia Holdings IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LCA remained flat at $9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,615. Landcadia Holdings IV has a one year low of $9.46 and a one year high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77.

Landcadia Holdings IV Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.